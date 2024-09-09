Former Redeemed Church Pastor Ebenezer Oduntan Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Theft and Fraud in Ireland

Ex-Pastor Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Theft and Fraud: A Message to Fellow Nigerians

Ebenezer Oduntan, a former pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David in Naas, Co. Kildare, Ireland, has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of 87 theft and fraud charges. At 58, and a father of four, Oduntan’s case highlights the importance of addressing wrongdoing.

To my fellow Nigerians: If you see your pastor straying from the right path, don’t hesitate to confront them with the truth. It is crucial to address these issues before they lead to disgrace and destruction. Just as King David faced confrontation for his wrongdoing, so should any leader who falters.