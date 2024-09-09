Formal Registration for Obidient Movement Members Set to Begin Soon – Yunusa Tanko

Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, has announced that the movement will soon open formal registration for both current and intending members. During an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Tanko shared plans to give the movement more structure and ensure proper identification of its members.

“In the coming months, there will be an official registration process. We want to know who our members are, where they are, and what they do,” Tanko said.

Appointed by Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Tanko explained that the core principle of the movement is centered on promoting good governance, which aligns with Obi’s vision for Nigeria.

He stressed that the movement welcomes anyone who supports the cause of good governance. “If you believe in better governance for Nigeria, you’re already an Obidient at heart,” Tanko added.

While acknowledging that many current members are from the Labour Party, Tanko emphasized that the movement extends beyond political parties. “The Obidient movement is about uniting citizens around fairness, equity, and building a respected nation on the global stage,” he noted.

When asked if the movement resembled the Kwankwasiyya political group, Tanko said that the Obidient movement’s appeal is broader and more inclusive. Looking ahead, Tanko hinted that discussions are ongoing regarding possible membership fees as part of the formal registration process.