Menu
Search
Subscribe
ASUU

Federal Government Excludes Research Grant Funds from Treasury Single Account, Boosts University Autonomy

By: By Naija247news

Date:

The Federal Government has directed that third-party research grant funds for federal universities and research institutions be excluded from the Treasury Single Account (TSA). In a recent letter from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to Vice Chancellors, dated September 6, 2024, Education Minister Prof. Tahir Mamman communicated this directive from the President.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The new policy also allows universities and research institutions to manage their endowment fund accounts in commercial banks, aiming to enhance their financial autonomy and foster research and innovation. The NUC’s Acting Executive Secretary, Chris Maiyaki, confirmed that this decision was officially conveyed in a letter forwarded from the State House and addressed to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NLC Demands Immediate Release of President Joe Ajaero, Slams Arrest as Illegal and Intimidating
Next article
Former Redeemed Church Pastor Ebenezer Oduntan Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Theft and Fraud in Ireland
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Linkin Park’s Comeback Marred by Controversy Over New Singer Emily Armstrong

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Last week, Linkin Park announced their return after a...

Beyoncé Snubbed by CMA Awards Despite Major Country Hit

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Beyoncé has been notably excluded from the Country Music...

James Earl Jones, Iconic Actor and Darth Vader Voice, Dies at 93

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
James Earl Jones, the renowned actor whose deep voice...

Former Redeemed Church Pastor Ebenezer Oduntan Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Theft and Fraud in Ireland

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Ex-Pastor Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Theft and Fraud:...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Linkin Park’s Comeback Marred by Controversy Over New Singer Emily Armstrong

Lifestyle News 0
Last week, Linkin Park announced their return after a...

Beyoncé Snubbed by CMA Awards Despite Major Country Hit

Music 0
Beyoncé has been notably excluded from the Country Music...

James Earl Jones, Iconic Actor and Darth Vader Voice, Dies at 93

Lifestyle News 0
James Earl Jones, the renowned actor whose deep voice...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Linkin Park’s Comeback Marred by Controversy Over New Singer Emily Armstrong

The Editor, Naija247news - 0