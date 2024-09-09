Menu
Experts Warn of Malnutrition Risk Amidst Fuel Price Hike, Inflation at 34.19%

Several experts have raised concerns that the recent surge in petrol prices could lead to widespread malnutrition in Nigeria. Following the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) recent upward review of petrol pump prices to ₦897 per litre, experts fear that increased living costs will hit low-income households hardest.

Development economist Mohammad Nazifi highlighted that the price hike could trigger a rise in food prices due to higher transportation costs, exacerbating food insecurity and health challenges, particularly malnutrition. He noted that Nigeria’s inflation rate, already at 34.19% as of September 2024, will likely increase further, leading to cost-push inflation and weakening purchasing power.

Economic expert David Ambi echoed these concerns, emphasizing that rising fuel prices would affect all sectors, pushing up the costs of goods and services, particularly food. Public analyst Bulus Dabit added that the increase in fuel prices would disproportionately impact vulnerable populations, further driving poverty.

Charity Bello of the Small-holder Women Farmers Organisation in Nigeria (SWOFON) pointed out that stabilizing food prices would require both addressing rural insecurity and reviewing fuel prices downward.

Economist Warns: NNPC's $6 Billion Debt to Suppliers Threatens Nigeria's Global Credit Rating
Wike Signs MoU with Chinese Firms to Boost Electricity and Water Supply in Abuja
