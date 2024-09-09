Esan Group Urges Unified Support for PDP’s Ighodalo in Edo 2024 Governorship Election

The Esan4OsadebeHouse2024Team has called on all Esan indigenes to rally behind Dr. Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the upcoming Edo governorship election, scheduled for September 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a communiqué signed by the group’s coordinator, Patrick Okpebholo, following an emergency meeting, the team emphasized the need for Esan people to consolidate their votes to avoid division.

Okpebholo highlighted that this election presents a rare chance for the Esan community to produce the next governor of Edo State.

He warned that a split in votes could hinder their progress, urging unity to ensure Ighodalo’s victory and prevent another long wait for a similar opportunity.

The group stressed that all efforts, resources, and votes must be channeled toward securing Ighodalo’s success.