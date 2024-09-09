Menu
Depot Owners Essential for Fuel Distribution, Says Iheanacho Amid Dangote PMS Arrival

By: By Naija247news

By Yunus Yusuf

Lagos, Sept. 9 2024 (NAN) – Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho, Chairman of Integrated Oil and Gas Ltd., has underscored the critical role of depot owners in Nigeria’s fuel supply chain, particularly in light of the recent introduction of Dangote Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Iheanacho responded to a statement by Femi Otedola, Chairman of FBN Holdings, who suggested that depot owners should consider dismantling their facilities due to the arrival of Dangote’s PMS.

As a member of the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Iheanacho clarified that petroleum storage depots are integral to the fuel supply chain. They complement primary fuel sources and are essential for the storage and distribution of products to meet consumer demand.

“Petroleum depots are not a replacement for primary fuel sources but are crucial for storing and distributing products,” Iheanacho explained. He highlighted that these depots are vital for ensuring a stable fuel supply, particularly given Nigeria’s dispersed infrastructure.

Iheanacho noted that while private depots may compete with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (NNPCL) and the Dangote Refinery, they are not direct competitors. Instead, these depots collaborate with both entities to support a reliable fuel supply chain.

“Private depots compete with petroleum importers for market share but are key partners in supporting the entire supply chain, including NNPC and Dangote,” he said. He emphasized that competition among depots helps balance market prices while ensuring efficient storage and distribution services.

In conclusion, Iheanacho stressed that depots play a crucial role in supporting not just NNPC and Dangote but also petroleum importers, contributing to a more effective and reliable fuel distribution network.

