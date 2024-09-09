Consumers Protest AEDC’s Transfer to Band A Amid Poor Power Supply

Electricity consumers in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed frustration over their transfer to Band A, despite receiving far less than the promised 20 hours of daily power supply. According to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Band A customers are expected to receive at least 20 hours of electricity per day and pay ₦209.5 per kilowatt-hour (KWh). However, many consumers in areas like Kubwa and Lugbe report getting less than 10 hours of power daily.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Residents like Mrs. Erica Ekama and Mr. Mathew Ojei told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) they were shocked to discover the new rates, with Ekama receiving just 22.2 units for a ₦5,000 recharge, while Ojei got only 8.2 units for ₦2,000. “It’s unfair that some people in my neighborhood are still on the old tariff while I’m paying for Band A services without getting adequate supply,” Ekama said.

Consumers are calling on AEDC to address the discrepancies, particularly in cases where households in the same compound are charged different rates despite receiving similar service levels.