Colombia 2024: Falconets thrash Venezuela 4-0, qualify for round of 16

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Aderonke Ojo

Abuja, Sept.8, 2024 (NAN) Nigeria’s Falconets thrashed Venezuela 4-0 on Saturday in the Group D of the ongoing 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was played at the Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia.

Goals by Amina Bello, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, Flourish Sabastine and substitute Joy Igbokwe were all the Nigerian girls needed to cruise into the Round of 16 of the tournament.

Bello scored Nigeria`s first goal in the 16th minute while Okwuchukwu made it two in the 28th minute with a header to a corner-kick.

Okwuchukwu, the lone goal scorer in their 1-3 loss to Germany, struck again in added time of the first half with an assist from Flourish Sabastine with a pull-out.

Substitute Igbokwe made it four, four minutes into second half added time, with the result effectively steering the Falconets to the Round of 16 of the competition.

NAN reports that the Falconets who now have six points and a plus three goals difference in their group will play in their Round of 16 game Thursday in Bogota, Colombia.

The Nigerian girls defeated South Korea 1-0 in their opening game and lost to Germany 1-3 in their second group match .

Nigeria join Cameroon in the round of 16 as the two African nations continue to fly the continent’s flag at the tournament

