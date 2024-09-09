China applauds Nigeria’s leading role in ECOWAS sub-region

Abuja, Sept. 8, 2024 (NAN) China has applauded Nigeria’s leading role in ECOWAS, especially the country’s efforts toward enthroning stability in the sub-region.

This is contained in a Joint Statement between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu from the latter’s just concluded state visit to China.

The statement indicated that the event was aimed at: “Establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Building a High-Level China-Nigeria Community with a Shared Future.”

It affirmed that China and Nigeria would make joint efforts to fully support Nigeria’s geographical and development advantage in West Africa.

The statement explained that such diplomatic approach was to establish Africa’s flagship projects on cross-national and cross-regional cooperation.

“China supports Nigeria to play a strong leading role in the region’s affairs, including the fight against terrorism and managing differences.

“China appreciates the efforts of Nigeria in enhancing regional peace and solidarity and promoting regional integration, with a strong emphasis on respecting democracy, good governance, and the rights of citizens.

“China supports the West African countries’ efforts toward addressing their differences through friendly dialogue and consultations and to carry forward the regional integration.

“In this regard, China also urges other international actors to refrain from actions that could turn the region into a space for geopolitical contestation,” the joint statement said.

It added that the two sides agreed to remain committed to safeguarding peace, security, and stability in the ECOWAS sub-region, including the Sahel and Gulf of Guinea.