Music

Beyoncé Snubbed by CMA Awards Despite Major Country Hit

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Beyoncé has been notably excluded from the Country Music Awards nominations this year, despite her significant impact with the hit single “Texas Hold ‘Em.” The absence of her and her album “Cowboy Carter” from the nominations comes as a surprise, given the album’s strong performance and Beyoncé’s anticipated recognition.

The top nominees this year include Morgan Wallen, who leads with multiple nominations, a notable comeback following a suspension for using a racial slur. Wallen is recognized for his role in the song “I Had Some Help” with Post Malone.

Shaboozey, who also features on “Cowboy Carter,” received two nominations for Best New Artist and Single of the Year for “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Beyoncé’s album, despite its success, was overlooked by the CMA, which has not commented on the omission.

This year’s CMA nominations include artists such as Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, and Chris Stapleton, with the winners set to be announced at the awards ceremony on November 20 in Nashville.

