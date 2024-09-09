Menu
“Bauchi Governor Reshuffles Cabinet, Dismisses Health Commissioner”

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has reshuffled his administration, removing Dr. Adamu Sambo from his role as Commissioner for Health. This change was announced during the ceremony where three new commissioners and a new Chief Security Adviser were sworn in.

Governor Mohammed explained that this decision was part of his plan to streamline government operations and reduce costs. He emphasized that Dr. Sambo’s dismissal was not due to any failure on his part but was a necessary step for the reorganization of the administration.

In a significant shift, the governor also revealed that there will no longer be a commissioner specifically for the Ministry of Local Government. This change follows the tragic death of the former commissioner, Ahmed Jalam, in a car accident earlier this year, and reflects new local government legislation.

“We’re filling the gaps left by the retirement of three commissioners,” Governor Mohammed said. “This will ensure every local government is represented in the cabinet as required by the constitution. We’re also cutting down on the number of commissioners to reduce governance costs and adhere to the Supreme Court’s ruling on local government matters.”

Dr. Sani Dambam has been appointed as the new Commissioner for Health, succeeding Dr. Sambo. Governor Mohammed stated, “Letting Dr. Sambo go was a leadership decision, not a reflection on his performance. We’re grateful for his service and will find another role for him.”

Additionally, Mrs. Zainab Babbatanka is now the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Engineer Mohammed Abdulkadir will lead the Ministry of Commerce, and Dr. Ahmed Abdurrahman has been named the Chief Security Adviser.

