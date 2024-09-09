Ajaero: Nigeria’s President Tinubu Setting New Record Of Impunity, Says Amnesty International

Amnesty International Condemns Arrest of NLC President, Joe Ajaero, by DSS

Amnesty International has denounced the arrest and detention of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Joe Ajaero by the Department of State Services (DSS). In a statement on Monday, Isa Sanusi, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, criticized the move as part of President Bola Tinubu’s escalating crackdown on human rights and civic freedoms.

Ajaero was detained at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja while en route to the UK for the Trade Union Congress conference in London, which began the same day. Amnesty International called for his immediate and unconditional release, labeling his arrest as unlawful and a violation of international human rights standards.

Sanusi remarked, “The arbitrary arrest of Joe Ajaero reflects an intensifying assault on the rights of workers and the operations of the NLC. President Tinubu is setting a dangerous precedent of impunity and undermining the rule of law.”

He also highlighted the growing trend of harassment against the NLC under Tinubu’s government, including raids on its headquarters and other forms of intimidation. Amnesty International urged the Nigerian government to uphold its obligations under international human rights laws and labor conventions