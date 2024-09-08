Labour Party’s Olumide Akpata Criticizes Obaseki’s Administration, Calls for Genuine Change in Edo

Labour Party governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata, has strongly criticized the outgoing administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki, claiming it has inflicted severe hardship on the people of Edo State.

In a statement on Sunday, Akpata expressed his disappointment with Obaseki’s government, which began under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and concludes under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He argued that despite the governor’s celebration of the state’s 33rd anniversary with claims of progress, the reality on the ground is far from positive.

“The current administration celebrates with pomp, yet I have witnessed a disconnect between these claims and the harsh realities of our people. The past eight years have been marked by misgovernance, party-switching, and broken promises,” Akpata said.

Akpata highlighted the struggles of Edo youths, farmers, and elderly citizens, emphasizing their disillusionment with the government’s failure to deliver on its promises. However, he also pointed to the resilience and determination of the Edo people as a source of hope.

He urged voters to seize the upcoming election on September 21, 2024, as an opportunity to bring about true transformation. “This election is more than a contest; it is a battle for the soul of Edo State,” he added.

Akpata’s remarks follow recent allegations of PDP supporters damaging his campaign billboards ahead of the elections, which will see 184,438 registered voters participate, according to INEC.