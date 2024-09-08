Menu
Apple’s Upcoming iPhone Features Arm’s V9 Chip Design, Ahead of Fall Launch Event

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke

Date:

Apple’s latest iPhone, powered by the A18 chip, is set to debut at an upcoming event on Monday, September 9, according to a report by the Financial Times. The A18 chip has been developed using SoftBank-owned Arm’s new V9 chip design, marking another milestone in their long-standing partnership.

Apple will unveil its latest devices, including the new iPhone, during its fall event at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. The collaboration with Arm, solidified by a long-term agreement signed in September last year, ensures Apple access to the latest chip technology through 2040.

Arm, a leader in chip architecture for smartphones, said that its V9 chip design now powers 50% of global smartphone revenue. Apple’s use of this technology has helped it maintain its edge in custom chip design for its iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

The relationship between the two companies dates back to 1990 when Apple was among the founding partners of Arm. While Apple’s first Arm-based device, the Newton handheld computer, did not succeed, Arm’s low-power consumption chips have since become essential in mobile phones, allowing for extended battery life.

As Apple prepares to launch its next generation of devices, the integration of Arm’s cutting-edge chip architecture promises enhanced performance and energy efficiency for users.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

