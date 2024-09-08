Menu
Political parties

APC Withdraws from Anambra Local Government Elections, Cites Irregularities

By: David Okafor

Date:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has officially pulled out of the upcoming local government elections, set for September 28, 2024, due to concerns over irregularities in the electoral process.

The decision came after a motion was raised by party stakeholders, including Donatus Emecheta, and seconded by Akunwata Obadike, during a meeting held at the party’s office in Awka on Saturday. The motion was supported by the APC’s State Chairman, Basil Ejidike, who announced that the party plans to challenge the process in court.

Ejidike stated that the party had observed significant violations of due process, particularly by the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC), and argued that participating in the elections would be tantamount to “legalizing illegality.”

He emphasized that both ANSIEC and Governor Chukwuma Soludo had failed to ensure the election would be free, fair, and credible. Ejidike pointed to issues such as the lack of sufficient time for political parties to conduct primaries and organize campaigns, as required by the Electoral Act of 2022.

Ejidike reassured APC members that the party remains focused on its future goals, including a planned tour of the 21 local government areas in preparation for the 2025 gubernatorial election. He noted that the local governments in Anambra have been under caretaker committees for over a decade, managed by appointees of successive governors.

David Okafor
