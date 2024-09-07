Menu
Political parties

Yar’adua’s Mother Made Me Who I Am, Says Jonathan

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Jonathan Mourns Hajiya Dada Yar’Adua: ‘Her Death is a Personal Loss’

Former President Goodluck Jonathan described the death of Hajiya Dada Yar’Adua, the mother of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, as a profound personal loss. Jonathan shared his sentiments during a condolence visit to the Yar’Adua family in Katsina on Saturday.

Jonathan, who was en route to Kigali, Rwanda, when he received the news, returned to Nigeria early to offer his respects. He expressed that Hajiya Dada was instrumental in his own rise to prominence, saying, “Her death is really touching to me. It was her son who brought me as his running mate, and without her, you wouldn’t have known my name. She was like my mother.”

Hajiya Dada Yar’Adua, who also mothered late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and Senator Abdul Aziz Musa Yar’Adua, passed away on September 2, 2024, at the age of 102 after a brief illness. She was laid to rest on September 3 at Danmarna Cemetery alongside her late husband and sons.

Jonathan extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of himself, his team, and his community, praising her long life and significant contributions through her children. The funeral was attended by various dignitaries, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and other prominent figures.

