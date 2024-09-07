Menu
North Central

Plateau State Governor Dissolves Local Government Transition Committees, Directors to Oversee Administration

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has dissolved the Local Government Transition Implementation Committee administration across the state’s 17 local government areas.

The announcement was made by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, on Saturday.

Until elections are held on October 9, 2024, to elect new local government officials, the governor has directed Directors of Personnel Management to take over the administration of the council areas.

Governor Mutfwang praised the transition committee chairmen for their leadership and contributions to local development, urging them to continue advising on peace and unity within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Plateau State.

He emphasized the need for collaboration with constituents to ensure the party’s success in the upcoming elections.

The transition committees, established in June 2023 following the dissolution of elected local government officials, have been commended for their efforts in advancing community projects.

Governor Mutfwang reiterated his commitment to a transparent and inclusive government that serves all Plateau citizens.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

