No Age Limit for WAEC and NECO Exams, Clarifies Minister Sununu

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The Minister of State for Education, Yussuf Sununu, has dismissed claims that there is an age restriction for candidates taking the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) exams. He made this clarification during a ministerial briefing on International Literacy Day in Abuja on Friday.

Sununu explained that the recent comments by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, about age limits referred only to the minimum age for admission into federal higher institutions, which will be set at 18 years starting in 2025. He emphasized that no such age limit has been imposed for secondary school exams like WAEC and NECO.

“The public misunderstood the statement. Neither of us mentioned any age limit for WAEC or NECO exams. The discussion was strictly about the entry age for universities,” Sununu clarified, adding that exceptional underage students may still be considered for university admission based on specific criteria under development.

Prof. Mamman’s earlier remarks on the 18-year age requirement had sparked reactions across Nigeria, but Sununu reiterated that the policy pertains only to tertiary institution entry and not secondary school examinations.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

