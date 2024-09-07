Menu
News Analysis

NNPC Will Not Exclusively Buy Gasoline from Dangote Refinery; Will Step In If Prices Exceed Pump Rates

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

LAGOS, Sept 7  — Nigeria’s state-owned oil company, NNPC Ltd, announced on Saturday that it will not be the sole purchaser of gasoline from the newly operational Dangote refinery. Instead, NNPC will intervene only if the refinery’s prices exceed the national pump rates.

The 650,000 barrel-per-day Dangote refinery began gasoline production earlier this week, raising hopes of reducing Nigeria’s long-standing dependence on costly imports. Initially, Dangote had stated that NNPC would be the exclusive buyer of its gasoline, also known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), with the government setting the prices.

However, NNPC clarified that Dangote will set its own gasoline prices and has the option to sell directly to bulk marketers for distribution to fuel stations. Previously, NNPC was the sole importer of gasoline into Nigeria.

Key Figures:

  • NNPC raised the price of petrol earlier this week from 617 naira ($0.3905) per litre to 855 naira.
  • Dangote plans to supply 25 million litres of gasoline daily this month, increasing to 30 million litres from October.

Quote: “The NNPC Ltd. will only fully offtake PMS from the Dangote Refinery Ltd (DRL) if market prices exceed the pump prices in Nigeria,” NNPC stated.

($1 = 1,580.0000 naira)

Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Trade Above 8% Yield Amid Market Volatility – September 6, 2024
Nigeria Grants UTM Offshore License for $5.1 Billion Floating LNG Plant
