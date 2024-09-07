Nigeria’s EFCC Hands Over $180,300 and 53 Stolen Vehicles to Canadian Authorities

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has returned $180,300 and 53 vehicles, stolen by fraudsters from Canadian citizens, to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The assets were recovered through a collaborative effort between Nigeria and Canada in the fight against financial crimes.

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, revealed during the handover ceremony in Abuja that $164,000 of the recovered funds was stolen from a Canadian woman, Elena Bogomas, in a romance scam, while $16,300 was taken from another victim, Sandra Butler. The recoveries, which took years of inter-agency cooperation, underscore Nigeria’s commitment to tackling financial crimes.

“We are handing over assets recovered on behalf of Canadian victims of cybercrime. This operation demonstrates that Nigeria is committed to fighting financial crimes and should not be viewed solely as a hub for such activities,” Olukoyede said.

He reiterated the EFCC’s dedication to investigating, prosecuting, and recovering assets for victims of fraud, promising continued cooperation with international partners in the global fight against cybercrime.