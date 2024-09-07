Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

Nigeria Signs $3.3 Billion Deal with China for Brass Industrial Park and Methanol Complex

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Nigeria has formalized a $3.3 billion agreement with China to develop the Brass Industrial Park and Methanol Complex, marking a significant boost to the country’s industrial capacity.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The deal was signed during the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the inaugural China-Nigeria Economic Cooperation and Trade Conference, as disclosed by the Ministry of Finance in a statement released by its Director of Information, Mohammed Manga.

The project is expected to enhance Nigeria’s industrial output and create essential job opportunities.

At the conference, chaired by Finance Minister Wale Edun, discussions focused on strengthening economic ties between both nations, with infrastructure development being a key priority.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to joint projects in energy, infrastructure, and security cooperation, aiming to drive sustainable growth and industrialization in Nigeria while aligning with China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
No Age Limit for WAEC and NECO Exams, Clarifies Minister Sununu
Next article
Plateau State Governor Dissolves Local Government Transition Committees, Directors to Oversee Administration
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FBN Holdings to Sell 100% Stake in FBNQuest Merchant Bank to EverQuest Acquisition LLP

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
FBN Holdings Plc has announced its decision to sell...

Ajuri Ngelale Can Now Switch Off Phone, Rest Well And Add Weight – Shehu Sani

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Senator Shehu Sani Comments on Ajuri Ngelale’s Indefinite Leave Former...

JAMB Urges NAPS to Address HND Mobilization Issues with Relevant Authorities

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised...

Ex-Sokoto Governor’s Aide Jailed for Defaming Current Governor and Wife on Social Media

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Shafi’u Umar Tureta, a former aide to ex-Sokoto Governor...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FBN Holdings to Sell 100% Stake in FBNQuest Merchant Bank to EverQuest Acquisition LLP

Banks & Finance 0
FBN Holdings Plc has announced its decision to sell...

Ajuri Ngelale Can Now Switch Off Phone, Rest Well And Add Weight – Shehu Sani

Political parties 0
Senator Shehu Sani Comments on Ajuri Ngelale’s Indefinite Leave Former...

JAMB Urges NAPS to Address HND Mobilization Issues with Relevant Authorities

JAMB 0
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

FBN Holdings to Sell 100% Stake in FBNQuest Merchant Bank to...

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news - 0