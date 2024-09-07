Nigeria Signs $3.3 Billion Deal with China for Brass Industrial Park and Methanol Complex

Nigeria has formalized a $3.3 billion agreement with China to develop the Brass Industrial Park and Methanol Complex, marking a significant boost to the country’s industrial capacity.

The deal was signed during the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the inaugural China-Nigeria Economic Cooperation and Trade Conference, as disclosed by the Ministry of Finance in a statement released by its Director of Information, Mohammed Manga.

The project is expected to enhance Nigeria’s industrial output and create essential job opportunities.

At the conference, chaired by Finance Minister Wale Edun, discussions focused on strengthening economic ties between both nations, with infrastructure development being a key priority.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to joint projects in energy, infrastructure, and security cooperation, aiming to drive sustainable growth and industrialization in Nigeria while aligning with China’s Belt and Road Initiative.