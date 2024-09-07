Nigeria Grants UTM Offshore License for $5.1 Billion Floating LNG Plant

ABUJA, Sept 6 — Nigeria’s oil regulator has awarded UTM Offshore Limited the first-ever license to operate a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, aimed at harnessing flared gas from ExxonMobil’s oil field in the Niger Delta.

This initiative reflects a broader trend across Africa to capitalize on the continent’s vast gas resources. Despite holding over 209 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, Nigeria loses more than $1 billion annually due to gas flaring, according to government estimates.

The floating LNG plant, owned by UTM, will have a capacity of 2.8 million tons per annum (MTPA) and will process flared gas from ExxonMobil’s Oil Mining Lease 104 (Yoho field) located offshore in Akwa Ibom, southern Nigeria. Initially planned for 1.2 MTPA, the plant’s capacity was upgraded to meet increasing LNG demand.

Project Timeline:

Completion of Engineering Work: 2028

2028 Production Start: Q1 2029

Investment and Financing:

Afreximbank has provided $2.1 billion for the first phase of construction and committed an additional $3 billion for the second phase.

UTM Offshore CEO Julius Rone described the project as a multibillion-dollar endeavor, highlighting that while the engineering phase is underway, exact costs are not yet available. The facility will supply 500,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas to the domestic market, with the remaining LNG slated for export.