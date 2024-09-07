Menu
AFCON

Lookman and Osimhen Shine as Super Eagles Win 3-0 Against Benin Republic in AFCON Qualifiers

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Goals from Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen guided Nigeria’s Super Eagles to a 3-0 victory over Benin Republic in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday.

Lookman, recently nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, scored twice, starting with a crucial goal in first-half injury time after a well-timed effort to break a resilient Beninese defense. His second came in the 83rd minute from a Moses Simon cross, sealing the victory with a precise header.

Osimhen, who recently joined Galatasaray amid a high-profile transfer saga, added the second goal with a stunning half-volley in the 78th minute, following a pass from Wilfred Ndidi.

Despite some attacking pressure from Benin Republic, Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali delivered a solid performance, ensuring a clean sheet. This victory marks a strong start for interim coach Augustine Eguavoen, who is leading the team after the Nigeria Football Federation’s last-minute decision to part ways with German coach Bruno Labbadia.

The win is also a redemption for Nigeria after a previous 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in a World Cup qualifier.

