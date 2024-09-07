JAMB Urges NAPS to Address HND Mobilization Issues with Relevant Authorities

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) to direct their concerns about the non-mobilization of some Higher National Diploma (HND) students for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to the appropriate bodies.

During a meeting with NAPS leaders at JAMB’s headquarters in Bwari, Abuja, Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede clarified that JAMB does not manage the admission or mobilization of HND students.

He expressed surprise at being blamed for issues outside the Board’s mandate, emphasizing that JAMB’s role is limited to conducting admissions exams for universities, National Diploma (ND), and Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) programs.

Prof. Oloyede explained that while JAMB facilitates admissions for ND programs, it does not involve itself in HND admissions, which are handled by individual institutions.

He also addressed concerns about part-time polytechnic programs, criticizing “Daily Part-Time” schemes for exploiting students.