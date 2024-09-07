Menu
South East

Governor Otti Debunks Mass Retrenchment Claims, Pledges Support for Civil Servants

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has dismissed rumors of mass retrenchment within the state’s civil service, assuring that there are no plans to terminate employees. During his monthly media briefing titled “Alex Otti Speaks,” held at the Banquet Hall of Government House Umuahia, the governor clarified the administration’s position on workforce management.

Addressing the media, Governor Otti emphasized the administration’s commitment to improving the civil service for better efficiency and performance, noting that regular salary payments have already boosted productivity. “I don’t know where that claim is coming from. Mass layoffs have never been considered, and we have no such plans,” he stated.

He further linked fears of retrenchment to civil servants with poor work habits, warning that truancy and absenteeism will no longer be tolerated under his administration. With salaries now paid promptly, he insisted there is no longer any excuse for absenteeism.

Regarding the previous disengagement of non-indigenes from the state’s civil service, Governor Otti expressed satisfaction that many have been re-engaged, with the administration actively reviewing the cases of the remaining few for potential reintegration. He reiterated his commitment to an inclusive government, ensuring that all contributors to the state’s development, regardless of origin, are treated equally.

