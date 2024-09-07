Menu
Flora Ugwunwa Secures Silver in Women’s Javelin F54 at Paris 2024 Paralympics

By: David Okafor

Date:

Nigeria’s Flora Ugwunwa has clinched a silver medal in the women’s Javelin F54 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Ugwunwa secured second place with a throw of 19.26 meters, trailing behind Uzbekistan’s Nurkhon Kurbanova, who set a new world record with a throw of 21.12 meters.

At 40, Ugwunwa has now achieved three consecutive Paralympic medals—two golds (Rio and Tokyo) and this silver in Paris—bringing Nigeria’s total medal count in the women’s Javelin category to one, and the overall count to four.

Elham Salehi of Iran won the bronze with a throw of 16.24 meters. Other notable Nigerian athletes include Onyinyechi Mark, Eniola Bolaji, and Esther Nworgu, who have also contributed to the country’s medal tally.

