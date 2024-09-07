Ex-Sokoto Governor’s Aide Jailed for Defaming Current Governor and Wife on Social Media

Shafi’u Umar Tureta, a former aide to ex-Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal, has been sentenced to prison for allegedly defaming current Sokoto Governor Ahmad Aliyu and his wife, Hajiya Fatima Ahmed Aliyu, via social media.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Charged with circulating falsehoods and defamatory content, Tureta was remanded in a Sokoto corrections center following a ruling by Chief Magistrate Fatima Hassan on Friday. The allegations, which involve posts made on July 18, 2024, were first addressed on August 26, with the case contravening penal code laws.

Despite denying the charges, Tureta’s bail application was initially objected to by the prosecution. Magistrate Hassan directed that a formal bail application be filed and adjourned the case to September 18 for further hearing.