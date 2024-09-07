Menu
Search
Subscribe
North East

Ex-Sokoto Governor’s Aide Jailed for Defaming Current Governor and Wife on Social Media

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Shafi’u Umar Tureta, a former aide to ex-Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal, has been sentenced to prison for allegedly defaming current Sokoto Governor Ahmad Aliyu and his wife, Hajiya Fatima Ahmed Aliyu, via social media.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Charged with circulating falsehoods and defamatory content, Tureta was remanded in a Sokoto corrections center following a ruling by Chief Magistrate Fatima Hassan on Friday. The allegations, which involve posts made on July 18, 2024, were first addressed on August 26, with the case contravening penal code laws.

Despite denying the charges, Tureta’s bail application was initially objected to by the prosecution. Magistrate Hassan directed that a formal bail application be filed and adjourned the case to September 18 for further hearing.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lookman and Osimhen Shine as Super Eagles Win 3-0 Against Benin Republic in AFCON Qualifiers
Next article
JAMB Urges NAPS to Address HND Mobilization Issues with Relevant Authorities
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FBN Holdings to Sell 100% Stake in FBNQuest Merchant Bank to EverQuest Acquisition LLP

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
FBN Holdings Plc has announced its decision to sell...

Ajuri Ngelale Can Now Switch Off Phone, Rest Well And Add Weight – Shehu Sani

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Senator Shehu Sani Comments on Ajuri Ngelale’s Indefinite Leave Former...

JAMB Urges NAPS to Address HND Mobilization Issues with Relevant Authorities

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised...

Lookman and Osimhen Shine as Super Eagles Win 3-0 Against Benin Republic in AFCON Qualifiers

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Goals from Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen guided Nigeria’s...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FBN Holdings to Sell 100% Stake in FBNQuest Merchant Bank to EverQuest Acquisition LLP

Banks & Finance 0
FBN Holdings Plc has announced its decision to sell...

Ajuri Ngelale Can Now Switch Off Phone, Rest Well And Add Weight – Shehu Sani

Political parties 0
Senator Shehu Sani Comments on Ajuri Ngelale’s Indefinite Leave Former...

JAMB Urges NAPS to Address HND Mobilization Issues with Relevant Authorities

JAMB 0
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

FBN Holdings to Sell 100% Stake in FBNQuest Merchant Bank to...

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news - 0