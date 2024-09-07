EFCC to Appeal Court Order Against Chairman Olukoyede for Contempt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced its intention to appeal a court order issued by Justice Isa Dashen of the Federal High Court in Bayelsa State, which risks imprisonment for EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The order follows allegations that Olukoyede failed to comply with a ruling in a case brought by Bliss Multinational Perfection and Baraza Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited CEO, Oyinmiebi Bribena. Justice Dashen ruled that the EFCC’s seizure and sealing of the company’s assets were unlawful, as they were not deemed proceeds of crime.

In response, EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale stated on Friday that the Commission was not informed of the judgment date, which he described as a denial of fair hearing. Oyewale expressed surprise at the ruling and emphasized that the EFCC is committed to appealing the decision.

He also noted that a similar case involving the same defendants is currently under appeal.

The EFCC remains committed to upholding the rule of law and clarifies that the assets in question are linked to an investment fraud of over N2 billion affecting more than 123 victims.