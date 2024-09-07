Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

EFCC to Appeal Court Order Against Chairman Olukoyede for Contempt

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced its intention to appeal a court order issued by Justice Isa Dashen of the Federal High Court in Bayelsa State, which risks imprisonment for EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The order follows allegations that Olukoyede failed to comply with a ruling in a case brought by Bliss Multinational Perfection and Baraza Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited CEO, Oyinmiebi Bribena. Justice Dashen ruled that the EFCC’s seizure and sealing of the company’s assets were unlawful, as they were not deemed proceeds of crime.

In response, EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale stated on Friday that the Commission was not informed of the judgment date, which he described as a denial of fair hearing. Oyewale expressed surprise at the ruling and emphasized that the EFCC is committed to appealing the decision.

He also noted that a similar case involving the same defendants is currently under appeal.

The EFCC remains committed to upholding the rule of law and clarifies that the assets in question are linked to an investment fraud of over N2 billion affecting more than 123 victims.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Plateau State Governor Dissolves Local Government Transition Committees, Directors to Oversee Administration
Next article
Flora Ugwunwa Secures Silver in Women’s Javelin F54 at Paris 2024 Paralympics
Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FBN Holdings to Sell 100% Stake in FBNQuest Merchant Bank to EverQuest Acquisition LLP

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
FBN Holdings Plc has announced its decision to sell...

Ajuri Ngelale Can Now Switch Off Phone, Rest Well And Add Weight – Shehu Sani

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Senator Shehu Sani Comments on Ajuri Ngelale’s Indefinite Leave Former...

JAMB Urges NAPS to Address HND Mobilization Issues with Relevant Authorities

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised...

Ex-Sokoto Governor’s Aide Jailed for Defaming Current Governor and Wife on Social Media

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Shafi’u Umar Tureta, a former aide to ex-Sokoto Governor...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FBN Holdings to Sell 100% Stake in FBNQuest Merchant Bank to EverQuest Acquisition LLP

Banks & Finance 0
FBN Holdings Plc has announced its decision to sell...

Ajuri Ngelale Can Now Switch Off Phone, Rest Well And Add Weight – Shehu Sani

Political parties 0
Senator Shehu Sani Comments on Ajuri Ngelale’s Indefinite Leave Former...

JAMB Urges NAPS to Address HND Mobilization Issues with Relevant Authorities

JAMB 0
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

FBN Holdings to Sell 100% Stake in FBNQuest Merchant Bank to...

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news - 0