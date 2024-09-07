Menu
Akwa Ibom Government Alerts Residents as State Records Five Mpox Cases

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Akwa Ibom State Government has cautioned residents to remain vigilant following the confirmation of five cases of Mpox within the state.

The update was provided on Friday, as officials reported that 30 samples were collected for diagnosis, with four initial cases confirmed. These cases included three males and one female, aged 2, 4, 12, and 41 years.

Samuel Etuk, the officer in charge of disease surveillance and notification at the state’s Ministry of Health, revealed the recent developments. He announced an additional Mpox case, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to five.

Etuk made this disclosure during a Media Review Meeting organized by Breakthrough Action Nigeria (BA-N) in collaboration with the State Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (STBLCP) in Uyo.

The affected individuals have been isolated, and contact tracing is ongoing to prevent further transmission. Etuk emphasized the need for community vigilance, explaining that Mpox spreads both through animal-to-animal transmission and from human-to-human contact, which can occur through urine, feces, blood, sexual contact, or exposure to broken skin and bodily secretions.

The symptoms of Mpox usually manifest after an incubation period of five to 21 days and include headache, swollen lymph nodes, fever, muscle pain, fatigue, and a distinctive rash that starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body.

To prevent the spread of the disease, the public is advised to avoid contact with animals suspected of carrying the virus, sick or dead animals, and infected individuals. Frequent handwashing, thorough meat preparation, and the use of protective clothing when handling animals are also recommended.

Etuk urged residents to report any suspected Mpox cases to the nearest health facility or the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He also referenced the World Health Organisation’s August 2024 declaration of Mpox as a global public health emergency in Africa, stressing the importance of continued vigilance across the continent.

