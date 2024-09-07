Ajuri Ngelale Resigns as Presidential Spokesman Due to Health Issues

Indications surfaced on Saturday that Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has resigned from his position. In a statement released on Saturday, Ngelale confirmed he submitted a resignation memo to Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Ngelale’s statement, which was also verified by the President’s Media Office, noted: “I have informed the Chief of Staff of my decision to take an indefinite leave of absence to address medical issues currently affecting my immediate family.”

He elaborated, “Despite the pressing nature of national responsibilities, this difficult decision to step down from my roles, including Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Official Spokesperson, Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen, was made after thorough consultations with my family due to a worsening medical situation at home.”

Ngelale expressed hope for a return to his duties when circumstances allow and requested privacy for his family during this period.