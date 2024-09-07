Ajuri Ngelale Can Now Switch Off Phone, Rest Well And Add Weight – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani Comments on Ajuri Ngelale’s Indefinite Leave

Former Senator Shehu Sani has weighed in on the indefinite leave of absence taken by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity.

Ngelale announced his leave on Saturday, explaining that he had notified Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila and temporarily stepped down from his roles as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen to address medical issues affecting his family.

In his response, Sani took to social media to express his well wishes, stating, “Ajuri can now rest well, sleep well, eat well, switch off his phone, and even add some weight.”

Ngelale, who began his role on August 1, 2023, will be on leave while he attends to these personal matters.