Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Ajuri Ngelale Can Now Switch Off Phone, Rest Well And Add Weight – Shehu Sani

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Senator Shehu Sani Comments on Ajuri Ngelale’s Indefinite Leave

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Senator Shehu Sani has weighed in on the indefinite leave of absence taken by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity.

Ngelale announced his leave on Saturday, explaining that he had notified Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila and temporarily stepped down from his roles as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen to address medical issues affecting his family.

In his response, Sani took to social media to express his well wishes, stating, “Ajuri can now rest well, sleep well, eat well, switch off his phone, and even add some weight.”

Ngelale, who began his role on August 1, 2023, will be on leave while he attends to these personal matters.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JAMB Urges NAPS to Address HND Mobilization Issues with Relevant Authorities
Next article
FBN Holdings to Sell 100% Stake in FBNQuest Merchant Bank to EverQuest Acquisition LLP
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FBN Holdings to Sell 100% Stake in FBNQuest Merchant Bank to EverQuest Acquisition LLP

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
FBN Holdings Plc has announced its decision to sell...

JAMB Urges NAPS to Address HND Mobilization Issues with Relevant Authorities

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised...

Ex-Sokoto Governor’s Aide Jailed for Defaming Current Governor and Wife on Social Media

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Shafi’u Umar Tureta, a former aide to ex-Sokoto Governor...

Lookman and Osimhen Shine as Super Eagles Win 3-0 Against Benin Republic in AFCON Qualifiers

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Goals from Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen guided Nigeria’s...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FBN Holdings to Sell 100% Stake in FBNQuest Merchant Bank to EverQuest Acquisition LLP

Banks & Finance 0
FBN Holdings Plc has announced its decision to sell...

JAMB Urges NAPS to Address HND Mobilization Issues with Relevant Authorities

JAMB 0
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised...

Ex-Sokoto Governor’s Aide Jailed for Defaming Current Governor and Wife on Social Media

North East 0
Shafi’u Umar Tureta, a former aide to ex-Sokoto Governor...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

FBN Holdings to Sell 100% Stake in FBNQuest Merchant Bank to...

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news - 0