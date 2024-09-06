“VP Shettima Inaugurates $115 Million Upgrade at West Africa Container Terminal, Strengthening Nigeria’s Trade Hub”

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday officially inaugurated a $115 million upgrade project at the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) in Onne, Rivers State. This significant investment by APM Terminals reinforces its commitment to Nigeria’s economic development and solidifies Onne’s position as a vital trade hub in West Africa.

The inauguration ceremony attracted several dignitaries, including Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume (represented by Professor Babatunde Bolaji Bernard), Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, and other high-ranking officials.

Representing the Vice President, Musaddiq Mustapha, commended APM Terminals for its investment in the WACT upgrade, assuring continued support from the Federal Government to create a business-friendly environment. He noted that the $115 million upgrade would enhance service delivery and attract more vessels to the port.

“This investment showcases APM Terminals’ commitment to boosting global trade and fostering long-term growth in Nigeria’s ports,” Shettima stated.

The upgrade involves expanding the terminal’s capacity, acquiring advanced equipment, and introducing a modern operating model to improve efficiency and reduce turnaround time for vessels, setting new service standards at the quay, yard, and gate.