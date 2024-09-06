Menu
“Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Dies After Brutal Attack in Kenya, Sparking Outcry Over Gender-Based Violence”

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

Ugandan Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, 33, tragically passed away four days after being set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya. Cheptegei, who competed in the Paris Olympics, suffered severe burns to over 75% of her body during the attack, which occurred following a dispute over land. The horrific incident marks the latest in a troubling string of violent assaults against female athletes in Kenya.

Kenyan and Ugandan authorities have condemned the act, with the Ugandan Olympic Committee calling for justice and urging stronger measures to combat gender-based violence. Kenyan Sports Minister Kipchumba Murkomen labeled Cheptegei’s death as a significant loss to the entire region, emphasizing the need for greater efforts to address domestic violence, which has become increasingly prevalent in the sporting world.

This tragedy echoes the 2021 killing of Kenyan Olympian Agnes Tirop, highlighting the vulnerability of female athletes to exploitation and violence from men seeking financial gain. Women’s rights organizations, alongside sports bodies in East Africa, are calling for urgent action to protect female athletes from such threats.

