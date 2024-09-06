Menu
“Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Reaffirms Commitment to Retiree Welfare, Disburses N7 Billion Monthly”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has reaffirmed its dedication to retiree welfare by emphasizing its commitment to high-quality service and effective management. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Olumide Oyetan, addressed concerns raised by a recent video showing a distressed client at one of its offices. Oyetan confirmed that the issue has been resolved, with the client’s benefits processed within the expected timeframe.

“Our commitment to excellence in pension fund administration is demonstrated by our focus on timely payments and robust investment strategies,” Oyetan stated.

Currently, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers disburses approximately N7 billion monthly to nearly 80,000 retirees and has paid over N1.3 trillion since the inception of the Contributory Pension Scheme. With shareholders’ funds exceeding N60 billion, the company is well above the regulatory minimum of N5 billion and is positioned to support clients in achieving secure retirements.

“Our priority is ensuring prompt payments to safeguard our clients’ financial security. With 40 branches nationwide, we provide accessible and convenient support to our clients,” Oyetan added.

