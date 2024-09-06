Menu
Business News

“Qatar Airways Extends 12% Discount Partnership with Access Bank Through December 2024”

By: David Okafor

Date:

Qatar Airways has extended its discount partnership with Access Bank until December 2024, offering up to 12% off business and economy class tickets for Access Bank customers who book through Qatar Airways’ website. Customers can use the promo code “ACCESS” to secure discounts on flights to any global destination.

This collaboration underscores Qatar Airways’ commitment to enhancing travel options within Africa and beyond, particularly as the summer season sees increased travel demand. Hendrik du Preez, Qatar Airways’ Vice President for Africa, highlighted the importance of such partnerships in improving connectivity and services across the continent, noting Africa’s status as a largely underserved market.

The extension of this deal follows Qatar Airways’ recent route expansions and increased flight frequencies across Africa, bolstering its global network of over 160 destinations.

Access Bank Executive Director for Corporate and Investment Banking, Iyabo Soji-Okusanya, expressed enthusiasm for the renewed partnership, emphasizing the bank’s dedication to providing exceptional travel benefits and enhancing the overall customer experience.

David Okafor
