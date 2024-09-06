Menu
NSCDC Dismantles Illegal Gold Mining Operation and Destroys Crude Oil Siphoning Boat in Major Crackdown”

By: By Naija247news

Date:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has launched two significant operations targeting economic sabotage. In the first operation, NSCDC’s Mining Marshals raided an illegal gold mining site in the Ogunlepa area of Oluwa Forest Reserve, Odigbo Local Government Area, Ondo State.

Four individuals were apprehended at the site, caught mining without the necessary licenses or authorizations. They have been charged under the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act (NNMA) in the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Mining Marshal Commander, ACC AJ Onoja, who led the operation, issued a strong warning to illegal miners, urging them to comply with the NNMA regulations.

“We will not hesitate to take action against anyone violating the law,” Onoja emphasized, highlighting the government’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s mineral resources for legitimate use.

In a separate operation, the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG SIS) discovered and destroyed a large wooden boat used to transport stolen crude oil at the Owaza waterfront in Rivers State.

The boat, which could carry over 200,000 liters of siphoned crude oil, was a key asset for criminal networks involved in the illicit oil trade.

The destruction of the boat is a significant setback for oil thieves exploiting Nigeria’s crude reserves, which has resulted in substantial revenue losses for the country.

Authorities stated that the CG SIS’s actions demonstrate the government’s increased vigilance and ongoing efforts to protect critical infrastructure and natural resources from illegal exploitation.

