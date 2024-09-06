Menu
Oil Markets

“NNPC Limited’s Net Debt Surges to N156.4 Trillion in 2023, Up from N22.7 Trillion in 2022”

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has seen a dramatic increase in its net debt, which soared to N156.4 trillion in 2023, up from N22.7 trillion in 2022. This represents an almost seven-fold rise, with the company’s net debt increasing by N133.7 trillion over the year, according to BusinessDay analysis.

Additionally, NNPC Limited’s lease liabilities have surged to N400.9 billion from N6.47 billion, and trade and other payables have risen to N163.7 billion from N25.03 billion. Despite these financial strains, the company’s after-tax profit climbed to N3.29 trillion, up from N2.52 trillion, and revenue from contracts with customers increased significantly to N23.99 trillion from N8.82 trillion.

NNPC Limited’s selling and distribution expenses have jumped to N132.6 billion from N22.89 billion, while general and administrative expenses grew to N2.99 trillion from N1.7 trillion. The company’s net impairment reversal on financial assets rose to N426.8 trillion from N311.1 trillion, and other income increased to N1.96 trillion from N1.17 trillion.

Cash and cash equivalents also saw a notable increase, reaching N7.72 trillion from N2.32 trillion. Despite these figures, NNPC Limited is facing financial strain due to the cost of importing petrol, which is expected to push prices to N1,300 per litre.

Umar Ajiya, Chief Financial Officer of NNPC Limited, announced that an Initial Public Offering (IPO) will be considered once decisions are made by shareholders and the board. He also refuted claims of subsidizing petrol, clarifying that the company is addressing the importation shortfall between itself and the Federation.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, stated that the presidency has repeatedly denied plans to reinstate the gasoline subsidy regime. He noted that NNPC’s financial difficulties are putting pressure on the government’s ability to function, as the company has failed to contribute to the Federation Account.

