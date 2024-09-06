Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Trade Above 8% Yield Amid Market Volatility – September 6, 2024

As of Friday, September 6, 2024, Nigeria’s Federal Government Eurobonds continue to trade at yields above 8%, reflecting the ongoing market volatility and investor caution. These bonds, spanning various maturities, have experienced price declines, leading to higher yields across the board.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Notably, the 7.625% Eurobond due in November 2025, with a time-to-maturity (TTM) of 1.21 years, traded at 99.75, yielding 7.8%, a 0.25 percentage point (ppt) increase from the previous week. Meanwhile, the 6.50% bond maturing in November 2027, with a 3.23-year TTM, saw its price dip to 92.46, pushing the yield to 9.3%, up 0.22 ppt.

Longer-dated Eurobonds such as the 8.747% bond maturing in January 2031 now yield 9.9%, following a price drop to 94.43. The 7.875% bond maturing in February 2032 also experienced a notable decline in price to 87.83, raising its yield to 10.3%.

The 9.248% Eurobond due in January 2049, one of the longest-dated bonds, now yields 10.6%, with its price falling to 88.10. Similarly, the 8.25% bond maturing in 2051 yields 10.8%, as its price dropped to 77.45.

Across the board, these yield increases are driven by a combination of investor risk aversion, global interest rate movements, and Nigeria’s economic outlook, signaling a challenging environment for the country’s Eurobond market.