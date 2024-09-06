Menu
Revenue and Taxation

Nigeria’s “Bank of Industry Secures Record €1.425 Billion in Oversubscribed Global Loan Syndication”

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has achieved a historic milestone by raising €1.425 billion in the senior phase of its global loan syndication, marking the largest deal in its history. This significant amount, raised with a 42.5% oversubscription, positions BOI as a major player in financing Nigeria’s industrial and private sectors.

Previously, the bank’s largest loan syndications were €1 billion each in 2020 and 2022, both of which were repaid successfully in July 2024. The latest deal reflects strong foreign investor confidence in both BOI and Nigeria’s economic prospects, according to Olasupo Olusi, BOI’s Managing Director and CEO.

The loan facility includes fully and partially guaranteed tranches by the Africa Finance Corporation, highlighting BOI’s robust partnerships with global financial institutions. The syndicate involved over 30 financial entities, including Development Financial Institutions (DFIs), Export Credit Agencies (ECAs), and multilateral organizations from Europe, the Middle East, the Far East, and Africa.

Olusi noted that the success of the previous loan syndication in July contributed to the oversubscription of this latest deal. The syndicated loan, initially launched at €1 billion with the option to increase by another €1 billion, will significantly boost BOI’s capacity to offer low-interest, long-term financing to Nigeria’s private sector.

Key participants in the syndication included Africa Finance Corporation and Standard Chartered Bank as Global Coordinators, with the African Export-Import Bank and other prestigious financial institutions also involved. The loan is benchmarked against the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus a margin, ensuring competitive rates for Nigeria’s real sector.

Olusi expressed gratitude for the support from the Central Bank of Nigeria and other government agencies, emphasizing that the funds will be crucial for financing businesses across various sectors and supporting Nigeria’s economic growth. The ongoing general phase of the syndication is expected to attract strong interest from both local and international investors.

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
