Nigerian Brothers Sentenced to 17 Years for Sextortion Leading to U.S. Teen’s Suicide in Landmark Case

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Two Nigerian brothers, Samuel and Samson Ogoshi, have been sentenced to 17 years and six months in the U.S. for their involvement in a sextortion scam that led to the tragic suicide of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay. The brothers, hailing from Lagos, used social media to lure Jordan into sending explicit images by pretending to be a girl his age. When they received the images, they blackmailed him for money. Less than six hours after their Instagram conversation began, Jordan took his own life.

This case marks the first successful prosecution of Nigerians for sextortion in the U.S., a rapidly increasing cybercrime often traced back to Nigeria.

Emotional Courtroom Scene:

In court, Jordan’s mother, Jenn Buta, wept as she held photos of her son and delivered a victim impact statement, describing herself as “shattered to the core.” She expressed relief that justice had been served but acknowledged that no outcome could undo the tragedy.

Jordan DeMay was a popular high school student in Michigan. The Ogoshi brothers reached out to him on Instagram, posing as a young girl. After Jordan sent explicit images, they demanded money, threatening to expose the images to his friends and family. Jordan paid as much as he could but, in desperation, warned the scammers he would take his own life if they went through with their threat. Their chilling response was, “Good… Do that fast – or I’ll make you do it.”

Jordan’s father, John DeMay, told the court he still experiences nightmares after discovering his son’s body and that the family had to relocate to escape the painful memories.

A Broader Network of Victims:

The Ogoshis targeted not only Jordan but also 38 other U.S. victims, including 13 minors, in a broader sextortion scheme. In April, the brothers pleaded guilty to conspiring to sexually exploit teenage boys across the U.S. During sentencing, they sat in court wearing orange jumpsuits, shackled in handcuffs. Their defense attorneys argued that the brothers’ actions were driven by drug abuse and a culture of sextortion scams in Nigeria.

The judge condemned their “callous disregard for life,” especially since they continued preying on others after learning of Jordan’s death. Both brothers apologized to the DeMay family, with Samson Ogoshi admitting, “We made a bad decision to make money, and I wish I could change that.”

Nigeria’s Role in Sextortion:

This case highlights Nigeria’s growing association with global cybercrime, particularly sextortion. Other similar cases have surfaced, including the suicides of teenagers from Australia, the U.S., and Canada, all linked to Nigerian scammers. Nigerian authorities, along with international law enforcement, are collaborating to combat this threat, with several arrests and ongoing trials.

Researchers and experts like Professor Adedeji Oyenuga of Lagos State University believe that the sentencing of the Ogoshi brothers may serve as a deterrent to other criminals. “The case has sent a bad signal to potential sextortionists. It may not stop them entirely, but it could reduce the numbers,” he noted.

Sextortion is part of a broader wave of cybercrime in Nigeria, often associated with “Yahoo Boys”—a term referring to young Nigerians involved in online fraud. Dr. Tombari Sibe, a Nigerian cybersecurity expert, emphasized the need for public awareness of the dangers of sextortion. “They view cybercrime as bloodless, with high financial rewards, but this case needs widespread attention to show that it can lead to tragic consequences, including loss of life and lengthy prison sentences,” he said.

As Nigeria continues to work with international partners to tackle cybercrime, the sentencing of the Ogoshi brothers serves as a stark reminder

