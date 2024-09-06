Menu
Nigeria Among Nations with Lowest Petrol Prices, but Domestic Challenges Drive Up Production Costs

By: David Okafor

Date:

(August 2024)

In August 2024, Nigeria ranks among the countries with the lowest petrol prices globally, with a litre selling for ₦770.54 ($0.98). Despite this, the country faces significant challenges in managing its oil sector, resulting in rising domestic production costs.

According to recent data, Nigeria tops the list of nations with the cheapest petrol, followed closely by Ghana and China. While this may appear favorable, it masks deeper issues that have plagued the nation’s oil industry for decades.

Petrol Prices (Lowest to Highest):

1. Nigeria: ₦770.54/litre ($0.98)
2. Ghana: GHS 15.62/litre ($1.00)
3. China: CNY 8.20/litre ($1.12)
4. South Africa: ZAR 22.87/litre ($1.20)
5. India: INR 104.58/litre ($1.26)
6. Kenya: KES 187.47/litre ($1.45)

Inefficiencies and Rising Costs:

Despite Nigeria’s abundance of crude oil, the country struggles with outdated and non-operating refineries, corruption, and smuggling. These issues, coupled with recent subsidy removals, have led to higher production costs. Although petrol prices remain low compared to many other countries, the burden on Nigerians is growing.

Countries like Kenya and South Africa, which rely on importing refined petrol, also face high production costs. However, the situation in Nigeria is perplexing, as a major oil producer should theoretically benefit from lower domestic prices. Instead, poor governance and mismanagement continue to prevent the country from fully utilizing its oil wealth.

The Broader Impact:

As a result of these inefficiencies, Nigerians are left paying more at the pump, despite the global view of the country’s petrol prices being among the lowest. The situation has fueled widespread frustration, with many blaming the government for its failure to manage the oil industry effectively.

In a country rich with natural resources, it is evident that much more could be done to benefit the people. As one local observer noted, “We get the government we deserve, and until we demand better, nothing will change.”

Conclusion:

While Nigeria remains a key player in the global oil market, its citizens are increasingly bearing the cost of years of corruption and mismanagement. For now, the country’s low petrol prices offer little consolation to those who know the true potential of Nigeria’s oil industry remains untapped.

