Music

“Linkin Park Reunites with New Lead Singer Emily Armstrong and Fresh Album After Chester Bennington’s Death”

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

Linkin Park is making a major comeback with a new lineup, marking their first return since the death of their iconic frontman Chester Bennington in 2017. Announced on Thursday, the band will be joined by singer Emily Armstrong, formerly of Dead Sara, and drummer Colin Brittain, known for his work with G Flip, One OK Rock, and Illenium.

Founding members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, DJ Joe Hahn, and Phoenix will continue with the group. They are set to release their new album, From Zero, on November 15, featuring 11 tracks. The lead single, “The Emptiness Machine,” was also released on Thursday.

The band is gearing up for a series of concerts starting next week, with performances scheduled in Inglewood, New York, London, Germany, South Korea, and Colombia. This will be their first new music release since 2017’s One More Light, which came out shortly before Bennington’s tragic death.

Bennington, who took his own life on what would have been his friend Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday, was just 41. After a lengthy hiatus, Linkin Park is now poised to move forward with their new chapter.

