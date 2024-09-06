Federal Government Launches Sale of 30,000 Metric Tonnes of Subsidized Rice to Public Servants to Combat Food Prices”

The federal government has initiated the sale of 30,000 metric tonnes of subsidized rice to public servants with registered National Identification Numbers (NIN) as part of its efforts to reduce food prices in Nigerian markets. This move aims to tackle food inflation and improve accessibility to essential staples.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Abubakar Kyari, announced that the rice would be sold at a fixed price of N40,000 for a 50kg bag. This intervention is intended to alleviate the impact of high food prices and support citizens during ongoing economic challenges.

Kyari emphasized that each individual will be allowed to purchase only one bag of rice, reinforcing the government’s commitment to preventing racketeering and ensuring fairness. He acknowledged the global factors contributing to food price increases, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and climate change, while stressing that these issues affect many countries, not just Nigeria.

The minister outlined the process for purchasing the rice, which includes verification of NIN and phone numbers to prevent fraudulent access. The government has implemented measures to ensure transparency and effective distribution, including issuing codes and receipts to streamline the collection process.

Director of Food and Strategic Reserve, Haruna Sule Abutu, detailed that buyers will need their NIN logged into the system to receive a code and Treasury receipt for collection. This approach aims to minimize crowding and ensure a smooth distribution process.

Kyari urged citizens to cooperate and support the initiative, stating that the injection of 30,000 metric tonnes of rice into the market is expected to lower rice prices and positively impact the cost of other food items. He also called for patience as the administration’s efforts to enhance food security begin to take effect.