Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Player to Reach 900 Career Goals in Portugal’s Nations League Win Over Croatia

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Cristiano Ronaldo made history by becoming the first footballer to score 900 top-level career goals as Portugal secured a 2-1 victory against Croatia in their Nations League opener. The 39-year-old added another chapter to his remarkable career by volleying in from the edge of the six-yard box in the 34th minute, doubling Portugal’s lead from a pinpoint cross by Nuno Mendes.

The goal marked Ronaldo’s record-extending 131st for Portugal, coming 20 years after his first international strike. Overcome with emotion, the veteran forward dropped to his knees in celebration, savoring the moment.

Portugal had taken the lead earlier through Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot, who found the net in the opening minutes. However, Croatia quickly responded, with Dalot turning the ball into his own net just before halftime.

Ronaldo’s illustrious career has seen him score for multiple top-tier clubs, including Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and most recently Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. His latest milestone further cements his legacy as one of the greatest goal-scorers in football history.

With the victory, Portugal sits level on points with Poland at the top of League A Group 1 after the first round of matches. Poland also won their opener, defeating Scotland on Thursday.

Nigeria Among Nations with Lowest Petrol Prices, but Domestic Challenges Drive Up Production Costs
Nigerian Brothers Sentenced to 17 Years for Sextortion Leading to U.S. Teen's Suicide in Landmark Case
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

