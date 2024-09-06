Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

“Atlanta Rapper Rich Homie Quan Dies at 34, Family Seeks Answers”

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Rich Homie Quan, the platinum-selling rapper from Atlanta, has tragically passed away at the age of 34. His family confirmed the devastating news on Thursday, leaving fans and the music world in shock. According to a representative from the Fulton County morgue, no cause of death has been determined, and authorities are working to uncover more details.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The rapper, born Dequantes Lamar, was discovered unresponsive in his Atlanta home by his girlfriend, who called 911 after noticing he was not breathing and had no heartbeat. During the call, she mentioned he had started foaming at the mouth when she attempted to move him.

Rich Homie Quan rose to fame in 2013 with the hit “Type of Way” and continued to captivate fans with songs like “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” and “Ride Out.” He also collaborated with artists like Young Thug, 2 Chainz, and Jacquees, gaining recognition for his work on the Cash Money Records project “Rich Gang.”

In one of his last public comments, Quan expressed concern over the current state of hip-hop, criticizing its focus on violent lyrics and formulaic music. His sudden passing has left his family and fans heartbroken, as they seek answers surrounding his untimely death.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Dies After Brutal Attack in Kenya, Sparking Outcry Over Gender-Based Violence”
Next article
“Linkin Park Reunites with New Lead Singer Emily Armstrong and Fresh Album After Chester Bennington’s Death”
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Qatar Airways Extends 12% Discount Partnership with Access Bank Through December 2024”

Business News 0
Qatar Airways has extended its discount partnership with Access...

Federal Government Launches Sale of 30,000 Metric Tonnes of Subsidized Rice to Public Servants to Combat Food Prices”

Data & News Analysis 0
The federal government has initiated the sale of 30,000...

NSCDC Dismantles Illegal Gold Mining Operation and Destroys Crude Oil Siphoning Boat in Major Crackdown”

Top Stories 0
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

“Qatar Airways Extends 12% Discount Partnership with Access Bank Through December...

David Okafor - 0