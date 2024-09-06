“Atlanta Rapper Rich Homie Quan Dies at 34, Family Seeks Answers”

Rich Homie Quan, the platinum-selling rapper from Atlanta, has tragically passed away at the age of 34. His family confirmed the devastating news on Thursday, leaving fans and the music world in shock. According to a representative from the Fulton County morgue, no cause of death has been determined, and authorities are working to uncover more details.

The rapper, born Dequantes Lamar, was discovered unresponsive in his Atlanta home by his girlfriend, who called 911 after noticing he was not breathing and had no heartbeat. During the call, she mentioned he had started foaming at the mouth when she attempted to move him.

Rich Homie Quan rose to fame in 2013 with the hit “Type of Way” and continued to captivate fans with songs like “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” and “Ride Out.” He also collaborated with artists like Young Thug, 2 Chainz, and Jacquees, gaining recognition for his work on the Cash Money Records project “Rich Gang.”

In one of his last public comments, Quan expressed concern over the current state of hip-hop, criticizing its focus on violent lyrics and formulaic music. His sudden passing has left his family and fans heartbroken, as they seek answers surrounding his untimely death.