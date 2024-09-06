Aggressive Sell-Off Drives Nigeria Stock Market; ASI Drops 0.15% Amid Profit-Taking

The Nigerian stock market experienced a downturn this week, with aggressive sell-off sentiment erasing last week’s gains. Despite initial optimism, profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing in anticipation of interim dividend-paying stocks drove the market lower. The All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.15% week-on-week, closing at 96,433.53 points, although still above the psychological threshold of 96,000 points. This decline offers a potential entry point for savvy investors, as the index remains below both the 50-day Exponential and Simple Moving Averages, signaling evolving market dynamics.

Market capitalisation also decreased by 0.15%, reaching N55.39 trillion, with N83.6 billion wiped out during the week. A total of 36 stocks advanced, while 46 saw declines. The year-to-date return of the exchange dropped to 28.97%.

Sell-offs were widespread, affecting small, mid, and large-cap stocks, which led to a 15.4% drop in weekly trade value to N43.43 billion. The volume of shares traded also declined by 20.3% to 2.14 billion shares, executed in 55,598 deals—a 16% increase from the previous week.

Sector performance was mixed, with the NGX-Oil & Gas (+1.48%) and NGX-Banking (+0.23%) sectors posting gains, driven by stocks such as OANDO, ETERNA, CONOIL, STANBIC, UBA, and WEMABANK. In contrast, the NGX-Insurance (-4.76%), NGX-Consumer Goods (-1.18%), and NGX-Industrial Goods (-0.13%) sectors recorded losses, with stocks like RTBRISCOE, CORNERSTONE, and PZ CUSSONS weighing down the indices.

Top gainers for the week included IMG (+33%), BERGER PAINTS (+31%), and E-TRANZACT (+21%), while laggards like RTBRISCOE (-28%), FTNCOCOA (-18%), and OMATEK (-18%) saw significant declines.

Looking ahead, mixed sentiments are expected to dominate as investors position themselves for half-year results from dividend-paying banks. The market shows signs of recovery, with technical indicators suggesting potential pullbacks, offering opportunities for investors to acquire fundamentally sound stocks.