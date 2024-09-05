Nigerian Navy Seizes Stolen Crude, Arrests Six Suspected Oil Thieves in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy has arrested six individuals suspected of oil theft, recovered stolen crude oil, and dismantled illegal refining sites in Bayelsa State. The operations, carried out between August 29 and September 2 as part of Operation Delta Sanity, resulted in significant successes, according to a statement from the Director of Naval Information (DINFO), Commodore Aiwiyor Adams-Aliu.

On August 31, naval operatives apprehended the six suspects and confiscated 109 sacks of illegally refined petroleum products along the Ogboinbiri-Kasama-Azama-Isoni route. They also recovered four fiber and two wooden boats used in the illegal activities.

Earlier, on August 29, seven large Cotonou boats and two fiber boats, utilized by armed criminals for loading crude oil from an illegal site near the Botokiri axis of Nembe Local Government Area, were seized.

On September 1, two wooden boats and 328 sacks of illegally refined Automated Gas Oil were seized at the Otuogori community river bank in Yenagoa. The following day, 35 sacks of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil in a wooden boat were recovered at Gbaraun, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

These actions highlight the effectiveness of Operation Delta Sanity and underscore the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to combatting crude oil theft and safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime environment.