Lagos Signs MoU with Chinese Firm to Boost Rice Production, Targeting 2.8M Bags Annually

The Lagos State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co. Limited, a leading Chinese food processing company, to enhance rice production and strengthen the state’s agricultural value chain. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is attending the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in China, witnessed the signing on Wednesday.

The MoU, signed by Dr. Oluwarotimi Fashola, Lagos’ Special Adviser on Agriculture (Rice Mill Initiative), and Mr. Wang Wei, Group Director of Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings, aims to bolster food security and agricultural productivity in the state. With the Imota Rice Mill expected to produce 2.8 million 50-kg bags of rice annually, the initiative is projected to create 1,500 direct jobs and 250,000 indirect jobs.

This collaboration aligns with Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to making Lagos more self-sufficient in rice production, leveraging the 32-metric-ton-per-hour capacity of the Imota Rice Mill.