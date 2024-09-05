Menu
Search
Subscribe
Farming & Livestocks

Lagos Signs MoU with Chinese Firm to Boost Rice Production, Targeting 2.8M Bags Annually

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

The Lagos State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co. Limited, a leading Chinese food processing company, to enhance rice production and strengthen the state’s agricultural value chain. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is attending the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in China, witnessed the signing on Wednesday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The MoU, signed by Dr. Oluwarotimi Fashola, Lagos’ Special Adviser on Agriculture (Rice Mill Initiative), and Mr. Wang Wei, Group Director of Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings, aims to bolster food security and agricultural productivity in the state. With the Imota Rice Mill expected to produce 2.8 million 50-kg bags of rice annually, the initiative is projected to create 1,500 direct jobs and 250,000 indirect jobs.

This collaboration aligns with Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to making Lagos more self-sufficient in rice production, leveraging the 32-metric-ton-per-hour capacity of the Imota Rice Mill.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria to Let Dangote Refinery Set Gasoline Prices Amid Rising Costs, Fueling Market Shifts
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria to Let Dangote Refinery Set Gasoline Prices Amid Rising Costs, Fueling Market Shifts

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
Nigeria is reportedly considering allowing billionaire Aliko Dangote's refinery...

Stakeholders Call for Increased Non-Oil Exports at 2024 Zenith Bank Trade Seminar

David Okafor David Okafor -
Stakeholders unanimously called for concerted efforts towards adding...

Federal Government to Announce Results of $500 Million Domestic Dollar Bond by Friday

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Federal Government of Nigeria is set to release...

Ebonyi State Approves ₦70,000 New Minimum Wage for Civil Servants

David Okafor David Okafor -
Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has approved a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria to Let Dangote Refinery Set Gasoline Prices Amid Rising Costs, Fueling Market Shifts

News Analysis 0
Nigeria is reportedly considering allowing billionaire Aliko Dangote's refinery...

Stakeholders Call for Increased Non-Oil Exports at 2024 Zenith Bank Trade Seminar

Banks & Finance 0
Stakeholders unanimously called for concerted efforts towards adding...

Federal Government to Announce Results of $500 Million Domestic Dollar Bond by Friday

FGN Bonds 0
The Federal Government of Nigeria is set to release...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria to Let Dangote Refinery Set Gasoline Prices Amid Rising Costs,...

OyinyeChukwu Paula - 0