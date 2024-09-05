I don’t want my own natural children, Ngolo Kante’s Marriage to Jude Littler Raises Eyebrows as He Adopts Her Children

Story:

Ngolo Kante, the renowned French footballer and World Cup champion, has recently sparked interest with his marriage to Jude Littler, a British woman previously married to Djibril Cissé. Kante, 33, and Littler, 48, tied the knot after meeting at a nightclub, despite their significant age difference of 15 years.

Littler’s previous marriage to Cissé, a former professional footballer, ended in 2012. During their marriage, she had three children with Cissé. Kante, who has no children of his own, has embraced Littler’s children as his own, following Littler’s decision not to have more children.

Currently playing for Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, Kante continues to excel in his football career, with his marriage and family situation garnering attention.