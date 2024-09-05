Menu
Fuel Price Surge Triggers Transport Fare Hike and Scarcity at Lagos Filling Stations

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Fuel prices have skyrocketed, leading to widespread scarcity at major filling stations across Lagos, with transport fares also surging for commuters. BusinessDay investigations reveal that petrol now costs as much as ₦855 per litre at NNPC stations in Ikoyi, although they have not yet commenced sales.

“The queue at NNPC on Awolowo Road stretches past the FIRS office and beyond the military hospital, while the Alfred Rewane station in Ikoyi has a queue reaching Bayo Kuku,” Nduka Kingsley, a tech expert, told BusinessDay.

The fuel shortage has forced several stations in both Lagos and Abuja to shut down, leaving motorists scrambling to buy fuel at the few operational stations. Prices have spiked, with some filling stations in Ikeja, Maryland, and Ikorodu selling petrol for up to ₦1,000 per litre. This crisis is also being felt in Ogun State and Abuja, further deepening the fuel scarcity.

Passengers are feeling the pinch as transport fares continue to rise. “Bus fares have jumped to ₦300. It’s frustrating because the extra cost is passed onto us,” Ayomide Babatola, an SEO specialist, shared.

The hike is impacting businesses across the city. “If drivers can charge so much for transport, I’ll have no choice but to sell a spoon of rice for ₦1,000,” lamented a food vendor in Obalende, reacting to the unprecedented fuel price increase.

Emman Tochi
